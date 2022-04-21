Methuen woman pleads guilty in 2018 crash that killed friend

Apr. 21—Emily McGovern, who was 19 at the time of a highway crash that killed a close friend in 2018, has pleaded guilty to her role four years later.

Blood tests showed McGovern had a blood alcohol level of .196, according to a police report. The legal blood alcohol limit for people under 21 is .02. For people over 21, the limit is .08.

She was charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and being reckless or negligent, as well as manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, records show.

A guilty plea was entered at a hearing April 7, but sentencing will not happen until later in May.

Loved ones of 18-year-old Alexis Spartz, killed in the crash, have attended each court hearing with hope for closure.

"How can we grieve if nothing is closed?" Alexis' mom, Caitlyn Schelling, once asked.

Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, told said a backlog of cases piled up after almost a year without trials during the global health crisis.

"Generally speaking, the court is prioritizing cases in which a defendant is in custody, so it is impacting individual cases differently," she said. "Understandably, this is extremely hard on victims and their families."

McGovern has remained free on bail with orders from a judge not to drive and not consume alcohol or illegal drugs. She is also subject to random screenings to ensure she is following those rules.

Investigators said McGovern was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS sedan on the afternoon of March 31, 2018, when the car flipped onto its hood on the shoulder of Interstate 495 north in Haverhill.

At the arraignment, prosecutor Calvin Skeirik read a report by Massachusetts State Police that said the car driven by McGovern was traveling 107 mph before the crash, according to the car's data recorder.

The chaotic crash scene led to confusion over who was behind the wheel.

Initial reports said that Spartz had been driving, but within a couple days, State Police issued a retraction that said another young person was driving. They did not name McGovern right away.

Court records show that charges against her were not filed for over a year pending investigations.