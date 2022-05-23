Methuen woman to spend 4 years in jail for fatal Haverhill crash

May 23—Emily McGovern was taken from a Lawrence courtroom Monday morning to jail in Framingham, where she will serve four years for her role in a deadly 2018 car crash when she was 19 years old.

McGovern pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and being reckless or negligent.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, she will be on probation for three years following her release from jail instead of serving more time for a separate manslaughter charge.

By statute, she will lose her driver's license for 15 years.

While on probation, she must receive an alcohol evaluation, obtain any treatment deemed necessary, and comply with use of a remote alcohol breath-testing device.

Records show that McGovern was behind the wheel of a 2004 Lincoln LS sedan on the afternoon of March 31, 2018, when the car flipped onto its hood on the shoulder of Interstate 495 north in Haverhill.

Alexis Spartz, her 18-year-old friend, was killed.

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Calvin Skeirik read a report by Massachusetts State Police that said the car driven by McGovern was traveling 107 mph before the crash, according to the car's data recorder.

Blood tests showed McGovern had a blood alcohol level of .196, according to a police report. The legal limit for people under 21 is .02. For people over 21, the limit is .08.

The chaotic crash scene led to confusion over who was driving.

Initial reports said it was Spartz, but within a couple of days, state police issued a retraction. It took more than a year for police to name McGovern publicly and bring charges.

Known to many as Lexi, Spartz had joined the U.S. Army National Guard just before her death. She was awaiting deployment for basic training, her family said. She was a 2017 graduate of Methuen High School, but also had ties to New Hampshire.

Family members attended each court hearing, including Monday's sentencing.