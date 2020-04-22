Metl-Span introduces FRP CleanSeam™ insulated metal wall panel

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new FRP (fiberglass-reinforced plastic) CleanSeam™ insulated metal wall panel from Metl-Span is designed to provide the appearance of a virtually seamless joint between interior wall panels to prevent water intrusion and bacterial growth. FRP CleanSeam is a perfect solution for commissaries, processing rooms, clean rooms and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where frequent wash downs may occur. The reduced-maintenance seal system creates a durable bond – unlike silicone sealants – which can deteriorate under frequent cleanings. FRP is factory-applied, saving labor in the field and offering a durable, corrosion-resistant surface. CleanSeam panels are available in widths of 42 and 44.4 inches, in thicknesses of 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 inches and anywhere from 8 to 20 feet in length. FRP CleanSeam is available with optional PVC trims for a smooth wall-to-floor or wall-to-ceiling transition.

CleanSeam insulated metal wall panel More

Metl-Span is part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family (NYSE: CNR); delivering high-quality, durable and energy-efficient insulated metal panels designed for unparalleled performance to stand the test of time. For more information on Metl-Span products, call 877-585-9969 or visit www.metlspan.com.

Public Relations Contacts:

Amanda Storer, Director Brand Marketing

Metl-Span

1720 Lakepointe Dr. Ste 101

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 221-6656

AJStorer@metlspan.com

Jeff Donaldson

BLD Marketing

(412) 347-8039

jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Photos: http://www.bldpressroom.com/metl-span/cleanseam

CleanSeam insulated metal wall panel More