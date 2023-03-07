MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) insiders sold US$593k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for MetLife

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MetLife

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and Head of Global Technology & Operations, Bill Pappas, sold US$378k worth of shares at a price of US$75.55 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$69.69. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year MetLife insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At MetLife Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of MetLife shares. Specifically, Executive VP & Chief HR Officer Susan Podlogar ditched US$216k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of MetLife

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MetLife insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MetLife Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MetLife you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

But note: MetLife may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday

    The stock market was mixed to start the week on Monday, as investors seemed more comfortable waiting to find out what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say later in the week about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank's approach to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to gain ground on the day, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back slightly. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is well known for its avocado production, and its quarterly financial results weren't good enough to keep investors satisfied.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

    This fintech company should benefit as artificial intelligence software sees broader adoption in the coming years.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks to Grab Before the Next Bull Market

    After 2022's savage bear market, buying opportunities are everywhere. Growth stocks got hit especially hard, and that means investors who buy the dip could set themselves up for favorable returns down the road. With that in mind, here are a pair of exceptional growth stocks that are cheaper than they used to be and also likely to soar if a bull market comes.

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • History shows the stock market is headed for red-hot gains in the next 2 months as equities mirror the moves of the last financial crisis, Fundstrat says

    Stocks have been on the uptrend on the past five months, similar to the rebound seen in 2009, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Again Trades Coinbase, DraftKings

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 30% during the past year, but has rebounded 30% in 2023.