MetLife, Inc.'s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

MetLife, Inc.'s (NYSE:MET) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, MetLife's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For MetLife?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as MetLife's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 55%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 63% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 47% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.0% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why MetLife is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On MetLife's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that MetLife maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for MetLife (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

