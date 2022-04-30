MetLife (NYSE:MET) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.2% on the 14th of June to US$0.50. This will take the dividend yield from 2.9% to 3.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for MetLife

MetLife's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, MetLife's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 28%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

MetLife Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.74 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. MetLife has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. MetLife definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like MetLife's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MetLife that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.