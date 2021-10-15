MeToo 4 years in: 'now, we are believed'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four years after the start of the MeToo movement, Charlotte Bennett found herself in the middle of the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct case. Bennett says the movement helped give her the strength to come forward. (Oct. 15)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories