MeToo for the boardroom: California gender diversity law could lead to more women quotas nationally

In 2013, Hannah-Beth Jackson sponsored a resolution urging corporations in California to add more women to their boards. Yet, despite studies showing that companies with female directors were more profitable and productive, “we weren’t making much progress by asking politely,” the Democratic state senator from Santa Barbara says.

So Jackson helped write first-of-its-kind legislation that would require publicly held corporations headquartered in the state diversify their all-male boards.

The controversial bill was opposed by more than two dozen business groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, which argued the quotas were “likely unconstitutional.” Even then-Gov. Jerry Brown was hesitant to sign the bill, citing the many objections and legal concerns.

But he signed it anyway in September 2018 as the #MeToo movement raged, and sent a copy to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee which, at the time, had narrowly voted to recommend Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court despite sexual assault accusations against him. “Recent events in Washington, D.C. – and beyond – make it crystal clear,” Brown wrote, “that many are not getting the message.”

Starting this week, California law requires the all-male boards of publicly traded companies headquartered in the state to add at least one woman. By 2021, boards with five members must have two women, while those with six members must have three. Public companies that don’t comply could face fines of $100,000 for a first violation and $300,000 for a subsequent violation.

More than 90% of the hundreds of publicly traded companies based in California comply with the law, researchers say. As of Dec. 26, 25 companies had not yet, according Clemson University assistant professors Daniel Greene and Vincent Intintoli and University of Arizona professor Kathleen Kahle, who have been studying the issue.

Jackson says there are plenty of qualified women "who are ready, willing and able to serve on corporate boards,” and she's confident companies will see they're better off opening up their boardrooms "to the other 52% of the population, which is also, by the way, 70% of consumers."

"The corporate boardroom has been a white-male bastion for far too long, limiting the opportunities for women and others to participate," she says. "I think once companies recognize the value and importance of bringing diversity to the boardroom, we will see this happening more and more.”

Maybe so, but conservative groups object to Jackson's methods and they are turning to California courts to strike down the law.

Legal challenges from conservative groups

In August, watchdog group Judicial Watch sued on behalf of three California taxpayers, who say that spending taxpayer money to enforce the law violates the state constitution. “California’s gender quota law is brazenly unconstitutional," Judicial Watch's president Tom Fitton said at the time.

A second lawsuit was filed by libertarian nonprofit law firm Pacific Legal Foundation, which contends the California law violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“We think that it’s patronizing to women, that women are doing just fine without government help and the law has the unfortunate consequence of undermining any gains that women are making or would have made in the absence of a quota,” Anastasia Boden, senior attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, told USA TODAY.

Boden filed the case in November on behalf of Creighton Meland Jr., a retired corporate attorney and shareholder of equipment manufacturer OSI Systems Inc., who complained the “woman quota” would force him to discriminate on the basis of gender when voting for new board members. On Dec. 12, OSI Systems announced it had added Kelli Bernard, a former deputy mayor for economic development for the city of Los Angeles and executive vice president and national cities leader for infrastructure firm AECOM, to its board.

“If you take a look at the numbers, it’s true that women are not equally represented, but we’re actually near parity in hiring patterns so women are making it there on their own,” Boden says. “This law undercuts those gains and tells a really disempowering narrative about the status of women in the workplace.”