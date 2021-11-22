A new public defender has been named for Livingston County, according to an announcement in a news release Monday afternoon.

Judge Jennifer Bauknecht made the announcement through the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court that Marinna Metoyer has been appointed the Livingston County public defender effective Dec. 1. In October, Scott Ripley, the current Livingston County public defender, announced his resignation effective Nov. 30.

According to the news release, Metoyer has been an attorney for 34 years following her graduation from the DePaul University School of Law. She has served with the Judge Advocate’s office with the US Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California and as both an assistant state’s attorney and assistant public defender with McLean County. Metoyer’s most recent assignment was in the Juvenile Abuse & Neglect court in McLean County.

“Marinna brings a wealth of experience to this position as well as a passion for the job and clientele” Bauknecht said of the appointment. “The Livingston County criminal justice system will be well served under her leadership.”

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Metoyer appointed Livingston County public defender