Metra fare changes begin Thursday: Here's what you can expect
Michael Gillis, a Metra spokesperson, explained the 2024 fare plan and ticket changes.
Boeing reported a fourth quarter result that topped expectations, but the planemaker suspended its guidance as it continues to deal with the fallout from an accident involving an Alaska Airlines 737-9 MAX, which suffered a door “plug” blowout while in flight in early January.
Our review of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado where we review it, give you the specs, price and everything else there is to know.
Investors looking for earnings this week to wave a magic, clarifying wand over the economic and markets picture may end up being disappointed.
Wattpad, a Toronto-based storytelling platform owned by Naver's Webtoon Entertainment, conducted another round of layoffs earlier this month. Wattpad has cut around 30 jobs, or roughly 15% of its workforce, a source familiar with the situation told TechCrunch. A spokesperson for Wattpad did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.
College athletics sits in a sort-of purgatory — stuck, it seems, between archaic amateurism principles and a full-scale professional model.
Just 4% of CEOs surveyed ranked return to office at the top. Recruiting and retention are higher priorities.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Aging in place? These smart assistants can provide help, communication, entertainment and more.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted a report on Tuesday saying Apple's iPhone shipments could drop as much as 15% in 2024.
One of the NFL's brightest offensive minds is staying in Detroit.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
Apple's new rules include charging developers a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 (around 54 cents) per install after an app reaches a 1 million download threshold for the year
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.