Metra Rock Island Line train derails in Chicago
A Metra Rock Island train car derailed in Chicago Monday morning.
A Metra Rock Island train car derailed in Chicago Monday morning.
3M Company led Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Monday morning after the company reportedly reached a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty ear plugs.
The NL Central race has a huge series this week.
Snap up a massage gun for over 70% off, a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at a $170 discount — there's so much to explore!
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan has an 11.2-cubic-foot trunk, which is small. We put it to the real-world test.
Stock futures were higher early Monday as markets continue to digest Powell's key speech from last week.
Stellantis launches its Spoticar used-car sales platform in the U.S. It sells products from nearly new to 10 years old, with up to 120,000 miles.
The win secured a first-place finish for the United States in its group.
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
India is launching its first space-based solar observatory mission called Aditya-L1 to study the sun — just days after the successful landing of the country's moon rover mission Chandrayaan-3. The launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:20pm PT on September 1 (11:50am IST on September 2) from Satish Dhawan Space Center in South India's Sriharikota using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL), India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday. ISRO aims to better understand coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields through the Aditya-L1 mission.
As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my long-time colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.
From rotten elk antler broth to poisonous plants, players on tonight's survival shows ate some pretty bad stuff.
Chinese electric vehicle upstart Xpeng is acquiring the smart EV assets of ride hailing giant Didi for $744 million, marking another significant alliance that the Tesla challenger has struck in recent months. In an announcement on Monday, Didi said the duo is forming a strategic partnership to "promote the global application of smart electric vehicles and technologies." Notably, the Didi assets will become a new sub-brand called "Mona" under Xpeng, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
If you want to reap the benefits of premium gas, consider getting a bottle of octane booster.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Your credit can have a positive or negative effect on your auto insurance rates. Here’s what to know so you can save money on your premiums.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.