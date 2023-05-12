METRICH raids net cash, firearms, suspected drugs

METRICH Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Mansfield police and Allied Special Operations Response Team, seized suspected drugs, cash, firearms Thursday and Friday at two Mansfield locations.

METRICH Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Mansfield police and the Allied Special Operations Response Team, arrested two men at 391 Henry St. and 482 W. Dickson Ave. on drug-related charges Thursday and Friday.

The search warrants were a result of drug trafficking investigations after receiving several complaints of suspected drug activity in these neighborhood, according to a METRICH press release issued Friday evening.

As a result of the search warrants, METRICH detectives seized suspected suspects drugs, $515 and drug-related evidence at 391 Henry St. and arrested and charged one person on two counts of drug trafficking, according to METRICH.

After a search of 482 W. Dickson Ave., METRICH detectives seized suspected fentanyl/cocaine, two firearms, $3,477 and other drug-related evidence. Detectives arrested and charged another suspect with four counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of drugs, METRICH said.

Both subjects were incarcerated at the Richland County Jail pending court appearance and further charges will be forwarded to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit said it will continue to pursue those involved with illegal narcotics and Lt. Steve Blust encouraged all citizens to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

Citizens can call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the task force line at 419-755-9728 or by using the METRICH app.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 2 suspects arrested in Mansfield on drug trafficking charges