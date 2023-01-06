The METRICH Enforcement Unit seized 435 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Thursday.

Arrested in the incident was Elijah Myers, 21, on a charge of possession of drugs. The charge is a second-degree felony because of the amount of drugs involved.

METRICH had done an investigation of illegal drugs entering Mansfield and the surrounding communities. The result was a traffic stop, aided by Mansfield police, in the 600 block of South Diamond Street.

Further charges will be presented to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office for consideration.

METRICH Lt. Steve Blust said this was a direct result of cooperation among partner law enforcement agencies and tips received from the community. He added that METRICH will continue to seek those who pollute the streetswith narcotics.

Blust encourages all citizens to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

Citizens can call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) orthe Task Force line at 419-755-9728 or by using the METRICH app.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: METRICH seizes 435 grams of methamphetamine, makes arrest