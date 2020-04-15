MetricNet Launches New Suite of Tools for Contact Centers and Technical Support Desks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging more than 30 years of expertise and benchmarking data, MetricNet, LLC has developed a comprehensive suite of scorecards, tools, templates, and calculators for Contact Centers and Technical Support organizations that aspire to achieve world-class performance. Today, MetricNet is excited to announce that its new suite of tools is now available for immediate download.

These tools leverage data from MetricNet's 2019-2020 benchmarks, and include MetricNet's service desk ROI calculator, service desk headcount calculator, service desk budget calculator, service desk balanced scorecard, contact center headcount calculator, contact center budget calculator, and contact center balanced scorecard. MetricNet also offers scorecards for employee engagement, performance target calculators, employee satisfaction surveys, and a broad range of other tools and templates that contact center and technical support professionals will find useful.

"MetricNet's suite of tools, scorecards, calculators, and templates was developed based on industry demand from hundreds of client requests," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "This practitioner's toolbox is the first of its kind for Contact Center and Technical Support professionals, and is another example of how MetricNet is constantly innovating to meet the needs of the marketplace."

MetricNet's downloadable calculators and scorecards are delivered in Excel format, and are available in a number of currencies including $ USD, $ AUD, $ CAD, and £ GBP. Also available are one-on-one training sessions with MetricNet subject matter experts who will provide expert guidance for new users.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit https://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

