MetricNet Publishes 2019-2020 Contact Center and Technical Support Benchmarks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet has published the results of their global 2019-2020 Contact Center, Service Desk, and Desktop Support Benchmarks. The updated benchmarks are now available for immediate download via MetricNet's website. These benchmarks contain more than 40 key performance indicators, and cover cost, quality, productivity, service levels, handle time, chat, channel mix, and agent metrics.

Included in this release are benchmarks for insourced and outsourced Contact Center, Service Desk, and Desktop Support organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and the Philippines. With a global database of nearly 4,000 benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of IT Support and Contact Center benchmarks in the industry.

"MetricNet is the first and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks directly from its website - for service desk, desktop support, and contact centers," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "MetricNet's instantly downloadable industry benchmarks contain far more data and are priced an order of magnitude less than other available benchmarks!"

MetricNet's downloadable benchmarks are delivered in PDF format. Also available with each benchmark are the accompanying Excel data files and consultation sessions with an industry subject matter expert.

MetricNet sources its benchmarking data from organizations worldwide. Those interested in benchmarks for other geographic regions, as well as specific vertical markets, such as Health Care, Higher Education, and Financial Services, are encouraged to contact MetricNet directly.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit https://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

