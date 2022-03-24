Metro Atlanta Arby’s employees copied credit cards, used them at other stores, police say

Employees at a metro Atlanta Arby’s are accused of copying customer credit card information and using it at other stores.

Police said it happened at the Arby’s at 1963 Jonesboro Road in McDonough and those employees have now been fired.

Employees are accused of copying the information from customers who ate at the Arby’s restaurant on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

Then, the employees used the information at other businesses without their consent, according to police.

Channel 2′s Clark Howard said there are steps to take when you pay to prevent this from happening to you.

“You cannot protect yourself from a dishonest employee with a skimmer, but what you can do is never use a debit card at the drive thru or in a restaurant,” Howard said. “Then if your card’s duplicated, they’re emptying out your checking account when it’s just a regular credit card. All the fraudulent charges get posted that you can dispute.”

Police did not specify how many employees were doing this or what the exact charges are.

A detective said people who visited the Arby’s the week of Jan. 18 and think their cards were compromised to contact him at 770-288-8419 or at sneary@co.henry.ga.us.

