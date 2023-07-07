Metro Atlanta bus driver shot to death at BP hours after dropping students off at summer school

A metro Atlanta school bus driver was shot to death at a gas station hours after dropping students off at summer school.

Police say that at this point, they have no idea who shot her.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Friday, where 36-year-old Camesha Johnson was shot to death last Thursday in a BP parking lot on Highway 85 and Thomas Road.

Jones talked to her heartbroken family, who last spoke to Johnson as she was leaving for work.

Ring camera video picked up Johnson’s affection for her mother, Virginia Hunter.

“She said, ‘Mama, I didn’t give you no hug,” Virginia Hunter said. “And so she hugged me. She said, ‘Mama?’ She said, ‘I love you.’”

Hours later, she was dead.

Johnson’s father, Jeffrey Hunter, said she went by the BP every night to pray, meditate and have a smoke.

“This is her happy spot,” Jeffrey Hunter said.

“She went by that same BP every day, faithfully. And I used to tell her how dangerous it was,” Virginia Hunter said.

As she sat in her car, someone shot her in the left shoulder. The bullet hit her heart.

Johnson’s husband, Charles, told Elliot he has no idea who would want to harm her.

“We don’t have any enemies,” Charles said. “Nobody wants to hurt me. Nobody wants to hurt her.”

The family wants the killer caught.

Johnson’s mother said she loved driving kids to school and that her students are going to be really hurt when school starts.

“They gonna be looking for Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Johnson is not there,” her mother said.

The family said nothing was taken from her car, so the shooting doesn’t look like a robbery. Police told them Johnson sat in her car for more than an hour before someone noticed her.

The family is asking anyone with information to call police.



