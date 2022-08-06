Metro Atlanta couple charged with using adopted kids to make child porn

A Walton County couple has been arrested and are facing child sex crime charges for acts deputies say they committed against their adopted children.

Last month, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in unincorporated Loganville where they believed a man was downloading child pornography. When interviewing him, the suspect admitted to collecting child porn and identified a second suspect in Oxford.

The suspect told deputies that the other suspect was making the child porn with at least one child who lived in his home. The first suspect’s identity has not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were able to get arrest warrants for both adult men living in the home, William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35.

Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two children in the home.

After making sure the children were safe, investigators found evidence that the couple, who were the adoptive fathers of the pair of brothers living there, were recording themselves committing sexually abusive acts against the children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both men are being held in the Walton County Jail on charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes. William Zulock has an additional charge of child molestation.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing, but the boys are now safe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: