Metro Atlanta EMT charged with over 20 counts of child abuse

Deputies are searching for more potential victims after a Georgia EMT was arrested on over 20 counts of child abuse.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation after someone was concerned that a 2-year-old was being abused.

The sheriff’s office said it investigated intensively for weeks and arrested Cristian Stern and Logan Steele, the child’s mother.

Stern is an Georgia EMT and active in the Georgia National Guard. The sheriff’s office said Stern has worked for several ambulance services in the metro Atlanta area.

The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies are concerned they could be more potential victims.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone else who has experienced abuse or if their child has been abused by Stern to contact the lead investigator 678-486-1245 or Ahynninen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

