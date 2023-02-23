Metro Atlanta high school student arrested for possessing knife, said he ‘wanted to kill everyone’
A high school student in Newton County was arrested last week after authorities say he threatened to kill his classmates.
A Newton County sheriff’s deputy met with the high school’s principal on Friday.
The principal told the deputy that a student, later identified as Jayden Isaiah Slaughter, 17, made a threat in class the day before that caused some concern.
Slaughter’s teacher said he stated in class that “he wanted to kill everybody.”
The deputy waited for Slaughter to arrive at school and Slaughter was sent to an office.
During a search of Slaughter, the deputy found a knife more than two inches long.
Slaughter was arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail for possessing a weapon on school property.
