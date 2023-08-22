Metro Atlanta man arrested for 2 murders in different states

A Metro Atlanta man is behind bars charged with two murders in two different states.

Both victims were killed this month, one in Colorado and the other in Northeast Atlanta.

Jose Silva has been handling a world of emotions since his 27-year-old nephew Kerris was shot and killed outside this Aurora, Colorado gas station.

“It feels very, very much like a setup,” Silva said.

“All of a sudden you see one shot fired. That shot entered through the passenger side to the driver, hitting my nephew and my nephew was struck one time,” said Silva.

Kerris, a young father who left behind two children, died later at the hospital.

Jose said investigators quickly narrowed in on a suspect, David Kinney.

“This individual was allowed to leave the state of Colorado and go on the run and go to Atlanta,” explained Silva.

Kerris was killed on August 5.

A week later, at an apartment complex on Lindbergh Place Northeast, investigators say Kinney took a second life and is accused of robbing Jaden Mckinnon of his French bulldog and other belongings.

Mckinnon was shot in the middle of the day and later died at the hospital.

“Another family is going to deal with what we’ve been dealing with over the past two weeks and it’s just heartbreaking and devastating,” said Silva.

Kinney was eventually tracked down and arrested Friday. He’s in the Fulton County jail, charged with murder.

He has warrants not only from Colorado but from Clayton County as well.

Jose is thankful Kinney is locked up but disappointed he wasn’t arrested before a second life was taken.

“I don’t know if it will ever be okay. I’m glad he’s behind bars and I’m glad that he can’t cause harm to anybody else,” said Silva.

