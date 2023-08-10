Metro Atlanta man charged with distributing child pornography, sexual exploitation

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents announced the arrest of a Fulton County man for sexual exploitation of children.

According to agents, Zion Gilliard, 26, is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Their investigation into Gilliard started in June after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

GBI agents and digital forensic investigators executed a search warrant acting on the information at Gilliard’s home in Fulton County, according to officials.

The search warrant allowed them to search or seize computers, cell phones, and other electronic devices.

Then, Gilliard was found and arrested in Clayton County by Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit agents.

Gilliard was taken to the Clayton County Jail, according to the GBI.

All told, Gilliard faces five counts of sexual exploitation of children, with three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

