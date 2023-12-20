Metro Atlanta man dies in prison after altercation with fellow inmate

A metro Atlanta man died in prison last week after an altercation with a fellow inmate.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Ryan Archer, who is from Spalding County, died on Dec. 13 after an altercation in Coastal State Prison in Savannah.

Archer had been incarcerated due to possession of methamphetamine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was set to be released in June 2024.

GDC officials did not identify the other inmate who was involved in the altercation.

Archer’s body is being investigated to determine the official cause of death.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: