Metro Atlanta man pulls knife on brother, gets shot by another family member, police say
A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said an argument with his brother turned violent.
According to police, they responded to the 3800 block of Bressler Circle at 1:44 p.m. on Friday after reports of a person shot.
During their initial investigation police told Channel 2 Action News 26-year-old Rodney Dobbins was in an argument with his brother when it became violent and Dobbins attempted to assault his brother with a knife.
Another family member who was there at the time fired a gun at Dobbins, hitting him in the leg.
Dobbins was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they do not anticipate charges being filed against the shooter.
