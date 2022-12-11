Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say

A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, Georgia, to serve 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said Bailey attempted to run from a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing Bailey commit multiple traffic violations on Interstate 75 on April 9, 2019.

Bailey first pulled over and then fled police. In rainy conditions, Bailey drove the vehicle in speeds of more than 140 mph, cutting off motorists and passing cars using the emergency lane, officials said.

“Wesley Bailey created a dangerous situation for the public when he fled police, driving in excess of 140 miles per hour in the rain on a busy highway while directing a passenger to dump a kilo of methamphetamine out of his vehicle,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “I commend the responding local law enforcement agencies for bringing the defendant safely into custody and helping bring a methamphetamine trafficker to justice.”

