‘Tired of funerals and crying:’ Metro mayor calls for stricter gun licenses, background checks

A local mayor who lost her nephew to gun violence says there are too many guns in the hands of people who wish to do harm to others.

It’s why Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon says she’d like to see gun licenses and background checks return.

“Every day you want to know how many gonna die,” Dixon said.

She added deadly gun violence is out of control.

“I’m sick and tired of funerals and crying,” Dixon said.

The mayor made those statements outside the funeral of her nephew, 31-year-old Corey Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed Dec. 2 off Highway 85 near Pointe South.

Police say 38-year-old Andre Bullock shot him as he sat in his SUV. He then shot him again after he tried to run away.

Dixon says gun violence takes a toll on everyone. Brooks’ mother suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. She couldn’t take her son losing his life.

“All she was saying was they shot my baby in his back while he was running,” Dixon said.

“He was like a brother but you know that was my cousin,” Isaiah Ellis told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Ellis says Brooks’ death has left his children without a favorite uncle, and left him wondering what’s going on.

“You see stuff like that on the news and now its a reality. This is hitting me now,” Ellis said.

The mayor says we need parents to truly be parents like in the old days, and she wants a return of gun licenses and background checks.

“If you can help us that way please. I make a plea,” Dixon said.

Dixon says there’s too much killing and it’s taking a toll on so many people.

“It doesn’t just affect the person who expired. It affects everybody,” she pointed out.

Brooks leaves behind two children. During the funeral, a scholarship fund was created to take care of their educational needs.

Bullock is being held on malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting.

