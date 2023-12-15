Metro Atlanta mother sentenced for ‘punishing’ stepkids with extreme exercise, little or no food

A mother is heading to prison for the next three decades after pleading guilty to abusing her three stepchildren for years.

According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Nora Rodgers was set to stand trial in October when she pleaded guilty to nine counts of cruelty to children.

In October 2020, law enforcement authorities went to check on Rodgers’ three stepkids after hearing from a concerned relative.

They found a 9-year-old with a black eye and severe bruising on his legs. An 8-year-old with bruises and scrapes covering her body and marks from physical punishments.

The 6-year-old had injuries that prosecutors describe as so severe they could have led to her death. She had scrapes, swelling and bruising over her entire body and a broken elbow.

Prosecutors say Rodgers forced the children to do “extreme bootcamp style exercises,” including running laps, squats with large logs, jumping jacks and more for long periods “to the point of exhaustion and injury.” She would even force them to complete the exercises in the middle of the night and the heat of summer.

If they did not perform the exercises to her standards, prosecutors say she would beat them.

All of the children were also found malnourished.

Prosecutors say that Rodgers would withhold food as a form of punishment. Sometimes, the children had time limits to eat their meals and Rodgers would blend their solid food into one drink so they could eat faster.

Rodgers’ three biological kids were also living in the home. They were not forced to do the exercises or have feeding restrictions.

All six children were removed when law enforcement got involved.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by another 30 years on probation.

