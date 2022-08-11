Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies

A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days.

Channel 2 Action News was out in the neighborhood and saw Marta police knocking on doors and detectives placing evidence markers in a parking lot.

Neighbors said that the mysterious man fired shots, putting people in the community in fear.

“Very scary,” resident Eli Shawn said.

People here told Channel 2 that for the last eight days, the mysterious man was seen walking around their community with a long gun.

“We got the kids around here so he needs to be caught,” Shawn said.

Surveillance footage recorded the mysterious man firing shots in the Inman Park Reynoldstown Marta station parking lot.

People like Mo Nadizadeh said the gunman has left people frightened because they don’t know if he will shoot someone or what he intends to do.

Nadizadeh’s wife has altered her daily routine because of this.

“She doesn’t want to come out even in daylight by herself right now,” Nadizadeh said.

Neighbors say it is very unsettling to have this in their community and they are very concerned.

“My first worry is danger. So, is he dangerous? Obviously he’s dangerous if he’s got a loaded gun,” neighbor Diane Egede-Missen said.

