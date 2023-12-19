Metro Atlanta neighbors record FedEx driver throwing packages during deliveries

Neighbors throughout Metro Atlanta are complaining about a FedEx driver.

Several videos showed the driver throwing packages out of the truck before he delivered them.

“He’s been doing this for about four or five months now,” said Tina Smith.

Smith knew something wasn’t right because many of her FedEx packages were damaged. That’s when she decided to check her cameras.

“We were just dumbfounded. We were like how can someone just come up here and treat our packages like this?” said Smith.

But Smith said she’s not alone.

Several of her neighbors said the same thing happened to them.

“I’m not the only one having problems with him. A friend of mine said he threw his dish detergent up on the porch and it spilled everywhere,” she said.

Smith told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill it’s more than just damaged packages.

“He’s just been slinging and kicking stuff out of the truck. I was outside probably about a month ago when he pulled up. I was working on my four-wheeler. He got out and called us (expletive). I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say,” said Smith.

FedEx leaders are now investigating the driver.

FedEx released the following statement: “The behavior depicted in the video falls short of our expectations for safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers every day. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”

“I don’t want nobody to lose their jobs around Christmas time but if you’re not happy with your job then you need to go somewhere else,” said Smith.

FedEx leaders said they are going to reach out to local management. They’re going to have them address the driver directly.

