Metro Atlanta officer arrested for searching for exes in police system, GBI says

A police officer in Greenville, Georgia has been arrested for misusing the police database, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

The GBI said Rory Haynes, 54, had been an officer with the Greenville Police Department in Meriwether County since August 2019.

They were alerted to his potential misuse of the Georgia Crime Information Center in September 2021.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say that during his time as an officer, Haynes used GCIC to search for his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends without a legitimate law enforcement purpose approximately 45 times.

Searching the names of individuals in GCIC without a legitimate purpose is a violation of department policy and state law.

TRENDING STORIES:

Haynes was arrested and charged with one count of computer invasion of privacy, one count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information, and one count of violation of oath of office. He was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

The GBI says additional charges could be pending.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: