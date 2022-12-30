Metro Atlanta police are cracking down on distracted driving

Police in Dunwoody are cracking down on distracted driving this week.

During the operation on Wednesday, police pulled over more than 30 drivers.

“During the holidays we want to keep everybody safe, and encourage people not to use their devices,” said Sgt. Michael Cheek, a spokesperson for Dunwoody police.

Cheek says 32 citations were handed out in just a few hours. Police also arrested one of those drivers on an outstanding warrant.

“Taking your eyes off the road is never a good thing. You need to have your full attention to the road when you’re driving,” said Cheek.

Under a Georgia law passed in 2018, it’s illegal for drivers to hold their phones while behind the wheel.

But Dunwoody police say plenty of drivers still do it -- something they hope the crackdown will make them think twice about.

“Even though that law passed a few years ago, it’s still a big issue,” said Cheek. “We still see a lot of it.”

Earlier this year, State Senator Frank Ginn proposed loosening Georgia’s distracted driving law. Ginn proposed making it legal for drivers to hold their phones while stopped at a light.

But the bill failed to pass the Senate in March.

