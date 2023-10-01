Metro Atlanta police identify person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old
The Griffin Police Department has identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old near a high school football game on Saturday.
Police say Kaomarion Kendricks, 18, is wanted on outstanding warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials say just before 5 p.m., Griffin Police and Spalding County Sheriff units working the Griffin/Spalding football game heard shots fired in the area. After searching the area, officials located a 15-year-old dead at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Poplar.
Kendricks whereabouts are unknown, according to police. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘We’re asking for $25/hour;’ Waffle House employees demand better pay
I-285 lanes reopen after fatal accident cleared, police say total of five vehicles involved
Anyone with information on where Kendricks may be is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: