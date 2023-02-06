Metro Atlanta police investigating death of man whose body was found inside hotel room
Douglasville Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside of a hotel room.
Officials say they responded to the Royal Inn and Durelee Lane after learning a fight occurred there.
When police arrived, they found the body of a dead man inside of the hotel room. Police and detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 770-920-3010.
