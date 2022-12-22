Metro Atlanta police looking for man accused of groping woman at Waffle House

Henry County police are looking for a man who groped a woman inside of a Waffle House last week.

Last Monday just before 2 p.m., a man inappropriately touched a woman at the Waffle House located in the 5000 block of Highway 155 N in Stockbridge.

He has been accused of committing sexual battery by the Henry County Police Department.

Anyone with info or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Hansrote at 770-288-7755, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

