Metro Atlanta police officer resigns following investigation of excessive force

Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch told Channel 2 Action News that Officer Timothy Holbrook has resigned to avoid termination.

“We informed the officer that the level of proposed punishment was going to be termination,” said Hatch.

The decision to terminate Holbrook’s employment was the result of a takedown body slam of Annie Lloyd.

The body slam was caught on police camera during her arrest in October 2022.

Back then, Lloyd told Channel 2 Action News she was too drunk to drive, so she called the police for help.

Hatch says the video, along with witness interviews, proved that excessive force was used.

“It was critical piece of the evidence we looked at, several videos actually were involved in the case,” said Hatch.

Lloyd told Channel 2 Action News on Monday evening that she’s still recovering from her injuries., and that she is pleased with the outcome of the investigation.

“I was ecstatic. I hope this never happens to anybody else. I hope it was lesson learned for the department and Mr. Holbrook,” said Lloyd.

Hatch said early on that he wanted the investigation to be transparent.

Holbrook was hired this summer and his file now marked him as “ineligible” to be rehired.

“You know, I am thankful that the Oakwood Police Department went through with their investigation and the results were what they were,” said Lloyd.

Hatch said Holbrook’s file was forwarded to the Georgia Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Council, which can decide if an investigation into his law enforcement certificate will occur.

