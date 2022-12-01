Metro Atlanta task force looks to thwart thieves ahead of holiday season

As shoppers hit the stores, thieves are also out. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office with its newly formed Holiday Task Force. It is targeting high-traffic areas, hoping to stop criminals in their tracks.

While you’re out hunting for a bargain, deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office have their own hunt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He’s looking for entering autos, evidence of thefts, suspicious persons,” said Deputy C.J. Releford with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are on the lookout for criminals and working to catch them breaking into cars. They’re also out as a show of force and showing anyone who is thinking about committing a crime that they’re present and watching.

“We’re looking for malls, shopping centers, schools, churches — anywhere with high foot traffic where our citizens may be out shopping,” said Releford. “Typically around the holiday season, we do see an increase of these crimes of opportunity.”

TRENDING STORIES:

From squad cars to foot patrols — the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is adding an extra layer of security this shopping season with the Holiday Task Force, which has anywhere from 5 to 15 deputies in places it knows criminals might target.

In just one week, deputies have conducted 40 area checks, made seven suspicious persons contacts and arrested one person. Now, they’re asking shoppers to do their part.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“You can prevent these crimes by simply locking your vehicles, making sure your valuables aren’t in plain sight,” said Releford.

IN OTHER NEWS: