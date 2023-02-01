Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is accused of body slamming a student, temporarily knocking him unconscious, and Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the fight leading up to the alleged assault.
Students at Heritage High School recorded the incident.
That teacher turned himself in to police last week and he’s now facing a charge.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes speaks to parents, who say the violence there is out of control, on Channel 2 Action News today at 5 p.m.
