Metro Atlanta teacher charged with sexual assault, child molestation against 13-year-old, police say

A metro Atlanta teacher was charged with sexual assault and child molestation against a 13-year-old, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The teacher, Holly McQueen, recently worked for the Fulton County school district and prior to that worked at the Smitha Middle School in Cobb County.

Although McQueen’s last employment was with the Fulton County School District, the charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened at the middle school in Cobb County.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to parents in the district who are outraged at the claims against McQueen.

“I … I’m livid. I’m very very angry as a parent that a child should go through this,” one parent said. “I think they did a good thing by putting that person in jail.”

McQueen is facing several charges including sexual assault and molestation. Investigators believe the crimes occurred when McQueen worked at Smith Middle School in Cobb County. According to the warrant, she engaged in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old victim multiple times during the spring semester of 2022, both at the school and at the victim’s house.

Some of the allegations include McQueen convincing the victim to send her a nude photo on social media.

“My children went to Cobb County Schools, but I didn’t hear anything like this,” a parent said. “If I did, I would have pulled them out.”

McQueen’s most recent place of employment was at the Fulton County School District.

The district sent Newell a statement, saying,

“Last week, the River Trail Middle School administration was notified by the Fulton County Schools Police Department of the charges made against Ms. McQueen related to incidents occurring in Cobb County. McQueen is no longer an employee of Fulton County Schools.”

The Cobb County School District said that because the case is still an active investigation, they can’t provide a comment.

Newell has filed an open records request for McQueen’s employment history.

