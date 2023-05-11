Metro Atlanta woman charged with burning down her own house

A Walton County woman is in jail and facing an arson charge after authorities say she burned down her house.

Firefighters were called to a home on Cannon Farm Road last week. When they arrived, they found the home, an RV, a passenger van and a pickup truck all on fire.

Three people lived inside the home, including 64-year-old Lorrie Medders.

Witnesses told investigators that just before calling 911, they saw Medders setting things on fire. They did not comment on what she was allegedly igniting.

Officials have also not commented on if Medders intended on burning down the property.

The home and all three vehicles were destroyed.

Medders suffered some minor burns and was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for treatment.

She was released shortly after and booked into the Walton County Jail on one charge of arson.

