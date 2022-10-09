Metro Atlanta woman hit by car dead after driver flees, witnesses says

DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near Gresham Rd. and Interstate 20.

When they arrived to the scene police located a dead woman in the roadway. After speaking with witnesses, police learned the woman was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time investigators tells Channel 2 Action News they are working to learn more information and anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: