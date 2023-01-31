Metro Atlantans being robbed by people they meet on popular dating app, police say

South Fulton police are on the search for robbers they say are finding their victims on dating apps.

Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that person or people responsible for a string of robberies along Old National Highway over the last few weeks.

Authorities say the suspects are using the dating app Grindr, which is largely used by gay men, to schedule a meeting with men before pulling out a gun and taking their money.

People using other dating apps aren’t immune to falling victim to theives.

People using other dating apps aren't immune to falling victim to theives.

