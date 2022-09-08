Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Metro Bank PLC's (LON:MTRO) future prospects. Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The UK£147m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a UK£248m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£169m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Metro Bank's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Metro Bank is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 British Banks analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£51m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 94% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Metro Bank's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Metro Bank is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Metro Bank's case is 78%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Metro Bank to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Metro Bank's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

