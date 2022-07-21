Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage For The Family Of Black Security Guard Who Died A Hero In Buffalo Shooting

Grammy-award winning music producer Metro Boomin paid off the mortgage for the home of Aaron Salter III and Kimberly Salter, the son and wife of a 55-year-old security guard who died a hero during the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May. Salter III expressed his gratitude on Instagram on Wednesday, praising Metro Boomin while sharing a photo of himself and his mom proudly posing on their lawn with a sign reading “Paid in Full.”

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most?” the elated homeowner wrote. “Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin. He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin, I’ll never forget what you did!”

The heroic father, Aaron Salter Jr., was one of 10 people who died when a gunman opened fire at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Police said the 55-year-old security guard, who was a retired lieutenant, shot at the gunman before the mass shooter fired back and killed him.

“The security guard that was killed did shoot and hit the suspect but it did not penetrate the body armor,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told NPR. “Former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter died a hero trying to stop the shooter and protect others in the community.”

Salter Jr. who was one course away from graduating with a communication studies degree, received an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College following the tragedy, Buffalo News reports. Salter III accepted the diploma during the school’s graduation ceremony on behalf of his father.

Salter Jr., who retired four years ago from the Buffalo Police Department, was honored with a distinguished funeral service, being recognized as an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Buffalo police honor guards paid tribute with a 21-gun salute and a casket draped in the American flag, Buffalo News reports.

Story continues

The beloved lieutenant also received the Buffalo Police Department’s Medal of Honor, the highest honor given to an officer. Additionally, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Speaking to the dozens of community members who showed up to the funeral service, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the heroic officer was honored “for his sheer bravery in taking on the face of evil in order to save lives.”

Metro Boomin experienced his own tragedy recently when his mother died in a murder-suicide, TMZ reports. Leslie Joanne Wayne was allegedly killed by her husband, who is not Metro Boomin’s biological father.