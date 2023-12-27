Metro briefs for print only, Wednesday Dec. 27 Journal

Dec. 26—Christmas tree recycling set to begin

When the ornaments are put away, the strains of carols have faded and Christmas cookies have been devoured, it might be time to dispose of the Christmas tree.

Bernalillo County's free Christmas tree recycling program will begin Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 13. During the tree recycling program, county residents can drop off natural Christmas trees from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at three locations:

East Mountain Transfer Station, 711 NM-333, TijerasA vacant lot at 1900 Bridge SW, Albuquerque, which used to be the Bernalillo County Housing Department locationParadise Hills Little League Park, 9801 La Paz, Albuquerque

To be recycled, the natural tree has to be free of any lights, ornaments or decorations.

Residents can also pick up free mulch on a first-come, first-served basis.

More tree recycling opportunities

PNM is partnering with Albuquerque and Rio Rancho on a free tree recycling program. The trees will be ground into mulch, which the public can pick up at four of the five recycling locations while supplies last.

The City of Albuquerque's program has already begun and will run until Jan. 7. The limit is five trees per city resident with no commercial customers allowed. Trees can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at three locations:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NELadera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NWMontessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, which is closed on Thursdays and Fridays

Rio Rancho tree recycling is available Dec. 26 through Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort SE, Rio Rancho.

City's trash pickup adjusts for holidays

The City of Albuquerque will not collect trash, recycling or large items on the first day of the year, Monday, Jan. 1, moving trash service back by a day.

Monday customers will receive service on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Tuesday customers will get trash pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Wednesday customers will receive service on Thursday, Jan. 4. Thursday customers will get their trash picked up on Friday, Jan. 5. Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Jan. 6.

It is the same schedule being followed this week, with each day's customers being serviced one day later than normal, culminating with Friday customers' trash to be picked up this Saturday.

The three convenience centers, the Cerro Colorado Landfill, and the main administrative office will be closed on New Year's Day. The Eagle Rock Convenience Center, Don Reservoir Convenience Center and Montessa Park Convenience Center will reopen 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will reopen 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The household hazardous waste disposal Safety-Kleen at 2720 Girard NE reopens from the Christmas break on Wednesday, will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and reopen Wednesday Jan. 3.

Female inmate dies at detention center

A 32-year-old woman died at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday morning.

The cause of her death is being investigated.

At 6:48 a.m., Albuquerque Ambulance and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency at the jail. Life-saving measures were taken until Olivia Martinez, an MDC inmate, was pronounced dead 16 minutes later at 7:04 a.m., MDC spokeswoman Candace Hopkins said in a news release.

Hopkins said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was notified and responded to the facility.

The MDC Office of Professional Standards and BCSO will look into the incident while the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will investigate the cause of Martinez's death, she said.