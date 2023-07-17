Metro city councilman charged with DUI, taking off after allegedly causing car crash

A Kennesaw city council member is accused of drinking and driving, then taking off after causing a car crash.

Robert Sinclair, who is also known as Tray Sinclair, has been charged with DUI, hit-and-run and following too closely.

Police say Sinclair caused a car crash and kept going.

The crash happened on Cobb Parkway at the intersection of EMC Parkway on June 28.

Investigators say Sinclair rear-ended a driver, ultimately causing a chain reaction.

But police say Sinclair told them he waited for officers to respond to the crash, he never called 911 and decided to leave because the wait was too long.

