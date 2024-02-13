Metro Detroit bakeries have been baking paczki since Sunday, ready for Fat Tuesday

On Tuesday, sweet yeasty orbs of glazed or powdered sugar-dusted pastries oozing with jelly, custard, or cream fillings will be front and center.

Happy Paczki Day!

Metro Detroit bakeries are working around the clock creating tens of thousands of paczki. Calls to New Palace Bakery, known as "Paczki Headquarters," according to its website, went unanswered on Monday.

Widely known as Fat Tuesday in metro Detroit, all around Michigan and other parts of the U.S., the day is also known as Shrove Tuesday and Mardi Gras.

The day marks the last day before the start of Lent, the Christian tradition of 40 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection before Easter. It's also a time to give up something, like eating sweets. And so, Fat Tuesday is one last hurrah to sink your teeth into a freshly made, indulgent paczki.Pączki has been around since the Middle Ages, according to Joan Bittner, owner of the Polish Art Center in Hamtramck. In Poland, paczki are traditionally eaten on Fat Thursday, the last Thursday before Lent.

Like many bakeries, Bozek's Market in Hamtramck (it also has a location in Sterling Heights) has been continuously making paczki since Sunday and will go nonstop through Tuesday.

Alex Bozek of the family-owned markets said they began making their own a week ago from a family recipe brought over from Poland.

"Weeks before Fat Tuesday we start prepping for paczki making," Bozek said. "We drive to Chicago to get most of the products, which are imported from Poland. We get the glaze, the powdered sugar, and all of our products ready and together." You can find paczki all over metro Detroit at long-standing bakeries, grocery store chains, and independents.

But Bittner of the Polish Art Center in Hamtramck, said: "Hamtramck has paczki. Everybody else has jelly doughnuts."

Here's what to know about the beloved paczki:

First things first, how is it pronounced?

One pastry is called paczek or POON-check. More than one or many is paczki or POOONCH-kee. Paczek is singular and paczki is plural.

What makes paczki so special?

Paczki are a plump and pillowy yeast pastries that are covered in a sweet glaze, powdered sugar-dusted or unglazed and filled with a filling of fruit jellies, or the traditional prune, custard or cream fillings.

How did they originate?

Paczki arrived in the U.S. around the 19th century with Polish Catholic immigrants. The Polish Catholics brought the tradition of using up and clearing pantries of fats such as butter and lard and sweets, ahead of the Lent, the 40 days of fasting and reflection leading to Easter.

How has paczki evolved?

I never remembered hearing much about it as a kid, growing up in a Polish-Catholic household in metro Detroit. Yes, I remember pastries and baked goods we'd get at local bakeries in southwest Detroit. But I don't recall any of the hoopla surrounding paczki until I started working at the Free Press, some 40 years ago last week.Now, paczki is everywhere. And I am especially fond of the custard- or cream-filled ones.

Over the decades, paczki has morphed into a frenzy of events like a 5K run, which took place last Saturday in Hamtramck. Paczki has made its way into Paczki Day Vodka, which is made by the Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market. And, over the years, you will find all sorts of specialty paczki like the "Orange Creamski" at New Palace Bakery or the cannoli cream-filled at Villa Bakery in Garden City.

How did paczki become so popular?

Hamtramck, once known for its large Polish population, for decades been known as paczki ground zero. But the late Carl Richardson of Rochester, known as "Mr. Paczki" or the "Paczki Guy" was credited with creating much buzz outside of Hamtramck for the paczki.

Richardson, who died in 2016, was "nationally known in the allied baking industry where he consulted and created the marketing program for Paczki sales," according to his obituary at dignitymemorial.com.

It was Richardson's role as vice president for in-store bakeries at the former Farmer Jack grocery chain along with staff for "mass marketing the paczki," his daughter Claudia Tusset said.

"At the time he was looking for a promotion tied to February and discovered paczki and decided to mass merchandise it," Tusset said. "It (paczki) helped create economic gain for southeast Michigan and turned it into a $500 million annual selling and revenue for the baking industry in the U.S. He was very proud that he created and breathed life to something that lived far beyond his lifetime."

Not your grandma's paczki

Today, you will find a host of different paczki flavors in addition to traditional ones.

At Heritage Bakery in Livonia, partners John Goci and Lushi and Linda Haskaj, who recently took over the four-decades-old business, were expecting to make 10,000 paczki on Monday.

"We will have eight people working at night and 10 to 12 during the day, filling and topping," Goci said. "It's a lot of family helping — my wife, kids, nieces and nephews. It pays to have a big family when you are in the paczki business."

Here, they make a variety of flavors and fillings, like banana split which was offered last week and quickly sold out. Heritage also offers paczki that Goci describes as for "filling lovers," which are cut in half and filled with cream fillings.

At Villa Bakery in Garden City, Candy VanLue said the paczki business has escalated over the years.While they don't make their own paczki base here, VanLue said the "shells" are sourced elsewhere, and they expect to fill and decorate thousands of paczki.

VanLue said they offer different takes on paczki. The bakery's homemade cannoli-filled and homemade custard-filled paczki are popular varieties.

"With our fancy ones, we like to think outside the box," she said. "We are not a Polish bakery, but customers love them."

