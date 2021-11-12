Metro Detroit company gives junk a second life
Junk King recycles items that we often just throw away.
Junk King recycles items that we often just throw away.
One thing is for sure: It seems like a lot of people miss not being able to be online 24/7.View Entire Post ›
"I saw a normal basketball play basically turn into a nightmare," said the mother of a California player who suffered a concussion in the incident.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Thursday. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
Who is Paris Hilton's new husband, Carter Reum? Here's what to know about the venture capitalist and author—including his family history, height, and net worth.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."
Buffett is betting big on his favorite company. It might be time to follow suit.
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is experiencing some drama away from the cameras.
The Orphan Black actor stars as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters in the MCU series. She-Hulk First Look Teaser Reveals a Very Green Tatiana Maslany: Watch Eddie Fu
The USMNT will face Mexico in a pivotal qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will face off once again in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — at least, that is the strong implication in a sneak peak of the Lucasfilm production released on the streamer on Nov. 12. While the preview did not include any footage from the series, concept art appears to […]
Bunnies aren't the only little, furry creatures that get to be all hippity-hoppity.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
Richard Williams’ days of making a star may not be over. The ambitious father who turned his two daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis […]
Thomas Fischer, 54, and Glen de Vries, 49, were identified by police as those killed on Nov. 11 in an small airplane crash in Hampton Township.
The winter will tell the full story of who’s pushing their chips in and who’s folding for 2022. Yet there’s no reason we can’t get ahead of it.