Metro Detroit could see 50 degrees before chill returns for weekend

Metro Detroiters will get a brief respite from 40-degree weather this week, when high temperatures could touch 50 degrees or climb even higher on Thursday, and possibly Friday before it's back to the 40s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Brian Cromwell of the weather service's offices in White Lake Township, said the weather should begin warming up slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's high hits 50 or more.

Sunday was especially warm for this time of year, with temperatures reaching an official high of 51, on a sunny afternoon.

All of this is thanks to El Nino, which brings warmer temperatures to the broader northeast area of the country. Above-normal temperatures are expected through the rest of winter, but Cromwell said he couldn't rule out a chilly spell before spring's arrival.

As for precipitation, there's no sleet or snow in the forecast for the week ahead. Just the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies.

