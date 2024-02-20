Metro Detroit expected to see temperatures in the 50s — but don't be fooled

Maybe Punxsutawney Phil was right.

It looks like we're getting early spring in southeast Michigan — for the next couple weeks, anyway, with sunshine, highs in the 50s and a chance for light rain, weather forecasters said Tuesday.

But after that, the weather is more difficult to determine. It is, after all, Michigan.

"We’ve been in the business long enough to know we don’t call spring this early," National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Manion told the Free Press. "We can certainly get a March surprise for cold weather — or even snow."

Phil, the groundhog in Pennsylvania, predicted earlier this month that winter would end early and spring was coming sooner than usual, elating a crowd that, based on tradition and superstition, was happy to find out the furry prognosticator saw his shadow.

Based on more scientific means, however, Manion also offered an upbeat forecast. Tuesday, he said, the high temperature would reach the upper 40s, more specifically 47 degrees in Detroit, about 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of year.

By Wednesday, temperatures would rise to the mid- to upper-50s, with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be a "touch cooler," Manion said, at about 50 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain. Friday, 43 degrees; and by Saturday, down to 35 degrees, just above freezing — again.

But, Sunday and beyond, he said, it is expected to be in the 50s again, with "the odds in our favor" to feel the warmer temperatures returning. But, this time of year, he added, Michigan has its ups and downs and "you can never rule anything out in March."

