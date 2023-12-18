Metro Detroit forecast: Winds up to 50 mph, freezing temps, snow

Weather forecasters and power companies are warning of high winds, freezing temperatures and some snow Monday in metro Detroit, with a wind advisory for folks living in the Thumb, where the blasts of cold air could reach 50 mph.

"It’s going to be windy," Sara Schultz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake, told the Free Press, adding early Monday that the worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. "We’re looking at some gusts today."

Meanwhile, Consumers Energy, one of the two largest utilities in the state, said it is preparing for power outages and monitoring the weather so it can respond. It has more than 180 crews ready to go if gusts knock out trees and powerlines.

A severe storm with winds more than 55 mph swept through Michigan Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2021, causing damage and knocking out power to more than 150,000 Consumers Energy customers.

"The storm is expected to deliver the most serious impact along the Lake Michigan shore and in West Michigan," Consumers said, adding that winds are expected to continue through Monday evening "and affect communities elsewhere."

In metro Detroit, less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in grassy areas, but quickly melt as temperatures warm later in the week.

Michigan weather radar: See the current conditions

The power company urged Michiganders to charge electronics, especially mobile phones, and prepare an emergency kit, that includes flashlights, water, food and blankets — just in case there are outages and it takes a while to restore electricity.

Temperatures Monday are expected to dip into the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s.

More: Metro Detroit unlikely to see white Christmas this year: Odds of snow 'not in our favor'

However, the good news Schultz said, if residents lose power, that the cold won’t last. It will still be chilly, but by Tuesday, it should warm up above freezing, and then be in the 40s for the rest of the week, and perhaps hit highs in the 50s on Christmas Day.

It probably won’t be a white Christmas, but it could be a relatively warm Christmas.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit weather forecast: High winds, potential power outages